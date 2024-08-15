Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 281,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,635,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

