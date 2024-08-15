Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.79 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

