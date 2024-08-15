Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 297.49% and a negative net margin of 1,328.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HSDT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,737. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
