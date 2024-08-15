Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.38. Herbalife shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 179,715 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,089,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

