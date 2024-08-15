Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.47.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $200.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,123,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

