Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 2,415,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,861,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,598.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

