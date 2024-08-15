Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 1,419 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $25,740.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hippo alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $54,693.42.

On Friday, May 24th, Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20.

Hippo Stock Down 1.4 %

HIPO stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $449.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hippo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 28.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the first quarter valued at $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.