Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.46 and its 200 day moving average is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

