Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $339.37 and last traded at $345.54. 2,932,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,400,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

