Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 93,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,960,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 800.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 529,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 470,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

