Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE HRL opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after buying an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,976,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,738,000 after purchasing an additional 575,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

