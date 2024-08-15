Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 772,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 320.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.