Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $185.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.