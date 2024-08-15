HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in HP were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 136.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,900. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

