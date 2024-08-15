HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

HSBC has increased its dividend by an average of 36.2% annually over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

HSBC Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. HSBC has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

