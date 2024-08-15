HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 2,404,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,651. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

