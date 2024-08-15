Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

H stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.00. 10,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,428. The company has a market cap of C$26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$44.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

