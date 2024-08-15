Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$44.21 and last traded at C$44.16, with a volume of 244308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market cap of C$26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Further Reading

