IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,444,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,174,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 226,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,580. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

