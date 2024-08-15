ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ICUI opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.
