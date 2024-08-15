IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGMS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 207,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,216. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

