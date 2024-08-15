ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.80. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 118,429 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,539,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ImmunityBio by 380.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 749,041 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,714,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Articles

