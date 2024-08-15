Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

IMNM stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Immunome has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 18.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

