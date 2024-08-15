ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 3,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,776. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

