Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.93. Indivior shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 28,139 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,011,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

