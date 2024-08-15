Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $129.08 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $129.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Inhibrx Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

