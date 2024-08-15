InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.58 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,094,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 73.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

