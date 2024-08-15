InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.58 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
