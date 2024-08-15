Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $110,400.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GABC opened at $36.95 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

