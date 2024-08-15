Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $110,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GABC opened at $36.95 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GABC

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.