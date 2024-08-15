Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($64,989.79).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 506 ($6.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.20. The stock has a market cap of £892.69 million, a PE ratio of 397.61 and a beta of 0.66. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 392 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 82.79.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

