Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($64,989.79).
Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance
Shares of OCI opened at GBX 506 ($6.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.20. The stock has a market cap of £892.69 million, a PE ratio of 397.61 and a beta of 0.66. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 392 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 82.79.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.