Insider Buying: Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 2,500 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,108.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of OBIO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 71,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

