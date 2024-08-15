Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys £150.40 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($192.03).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($192.56).

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £686,580.70 ($876,635.21).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.67), for a total value of £487,165.68 ($622,019.51).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($186.72).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 481.60 ($6.15) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.27). The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,976.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 458.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 397.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.51%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.77) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.84).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

