Insider Buying: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Director Purchases $99,858.75 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

