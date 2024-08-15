Insider Buying: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Director Purchases $99,858.75 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ODP stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $58.98.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
