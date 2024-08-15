Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $15,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $17,662.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $18,105.00.

Delek US Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Get Our Latest Report on DK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.