Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 4,848 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

