Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Sells 9,779 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $21,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Barbara H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, Barbara H. Nelson sold 100 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281.00.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
GSI Technology stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 92,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
