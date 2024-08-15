Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Sells 9,779 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $21,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Barbara H. Nelson sold 100 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281.00.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSI Technology stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 92,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 82.4% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

