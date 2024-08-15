Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,380,290.94 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.