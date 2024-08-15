Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Sells 16,333 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.12. The company had a trading volume of 264,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,223. Spartan Delta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$713.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.