Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells 10,887 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88.
NASDAQ UFPT opened at $314.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $335.61.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
