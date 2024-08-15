Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells 10,887 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $314.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $335.61.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.