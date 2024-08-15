Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,983,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

