Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 406,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intapp by 64.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intapp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106,668 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

