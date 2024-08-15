Intapp’s (INTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTA. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 514,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intapp by 498.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

