Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 11,858,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,788,301. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

