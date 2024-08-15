International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on International Game Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Game Technology Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.