Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJO remained flat at $22.74 on Thursday. 194,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,572. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

