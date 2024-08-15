Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.32

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 37534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.