Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 1,726,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,926. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 377,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 654,960 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

