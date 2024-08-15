Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 163.4% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IUS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 63,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,228. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

