Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,523,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 1,054,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,648. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

