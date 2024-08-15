Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB remained flat at $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,073. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Free Report ) by 255.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

