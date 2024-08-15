Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB remained flat at $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,073. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
