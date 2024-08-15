Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for L.B. Foster (FSTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2024 – L.B. Foster had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – L.B. Foster was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – L.B. Foster was upgraded by analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – L.B. Foster was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2024 – L.B. Foster was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,498. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at $544,334.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

