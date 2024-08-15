Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for L.B. Foster (FSTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/14/2024 – L.B. Foster had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – L.B. Foster was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/12/2024 – L.B. Foster was upgraded by analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/6/2024 – L.B. Foster was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/26/2024 – L.B. Foster was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
L.B. Foster Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,498. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.
